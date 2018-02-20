Man robbed car before 100mph police chase ended in crash

A MAN robbed a car and was chased by police before crashing into a wall between two homes.

Paul Bruce was jailed for 28 months at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and disqualified from driving for two and a half years after pleading guilty to charges of theft, dangerous driving, having no licence or insurance, and failing to stop and give his name and address.

Fiscal Depute, Kim Schofield, told Sheriff Alistair Noble, that in the early hours of November 5 last year, a woman in a house in Vorlich Crescent, Penicuik, heard noises downstairs.

She thought it might be one of their sons returning, but checked and found they were both in bed.

She thought the house had been broken into and shouted on her partner to phone the police.

A short while later in Lawers Square, Ian Darling, heard his dog barking, the door of his car shutting and someone inside.

The Fiscal said he ran outside and tried to open the door and pull the man inside out, but the vehicle, a white Vauxhall Astra, sped away.

The police were contacted and a mobile patrol car took up position on the A702 Biggar Road.

The Astra was spotted and signalled to stop, but sped off. In the chase that followed the stolen car reached speeds of up to 100 mph.

The chase ended on Liberton Brae when the Astra struck a parked Audi, demolished a set of road works and knocked down the dividing wall between two houses.

Ms Schofield said that Bruce suffered minor injuries and was found in possession of the property taken from the house in Vorlich Crescent.

Defence solicitor, Peter O’Neill, admitted his client had “an extensive record” but was on a drug treatment order and asked for a report. Sheriff Noble said that was not appropriate as this was a case of “extremely dangerous driving”.