Man robbed in Leith Walk group assault

A man was assaulted and robbed during an incident in the Leith Walk area on Friday June 8.

The incident happened around 4pm at Middlefield, near to the Sainsbury’s store.

A 33-year-old man was walking in the area when two men and a woman approached and engaged him in conversation.

One of the men in the group then punched the man in the face before the group stole a two-figure sum of cash from him.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The first suspect is described as male, white in his late thirties, with a slim build, a scar on his cheek, short shaved hair and wearing a grey top and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as male, white, in his hearly thirties with a stocky build, black medium-length hair and wearing a navy tracksuit.

The third suspect is described as female, white, in her mid-twenties with a slim build, long black hair and wearing a light-coloured tracksuit top.

Detective Constable Jo Robertson from Gayfield Police Station said: “The victim sustained a painful injury to his face but did not require medical attention. He was, though, understandably upset at the theft of his money and we are pursuing various lines of inquiry to identify the culprits.

“If you were in Middlefield on Friday afternoon and witnessed this robbery, or have any other information that can assist with our inquiries , then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact CID at Gayfield via 101 and quote incident number 2892 of the 8th June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.