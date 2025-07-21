An incident which left a man in an Edinburgh hospital with serious injuries is being treated as attempted murder by police.

Officers raided an address in Main Street, Lochgelly, at around 1.40pm on July 20, after a 30-year-old man attended Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy with serious injuries on Saturday.

He was then transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The incident is being treated as attempted murder, however nobody has yet been arrested in connection to the crime.

A property in Lochgelly was raided in connection to the incident | Google

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Sunday, 20 July, officers executed a warrant at a property in the Main Street area of Lochgelly after an injured man attended Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“The 30-year-old man had sustained a serious injury and was transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Saturday, 19 July, for further treatment. The incident is being treated as attempted murder.

“Police also attended Buller Street in connection with the incident.

“No one has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”