Man ‘scarred pub customer for life’ in glassing attack in Linlithgow

A man has admitted scarring a pub customer for life by smashing a glass tumbler into his face.

Paul Tarimo, 36, carried out the vicious assault in licensed premises in Linlithgow, West Lothian, a court heard.

He had sentence deferred for background reports at Livingston Sheriff Court today after Sheriff Peter Hammond was told he had not previously served a prison sentence.

Tarimo, of Ivanhoe Rise, Livingston, West Lothian, earlier pled guilty on indictment to a charge of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement

He admitted striking Michael Godwin on the face with the glass in The Crown Public House in Linlithgow High Street on 18 March 2017.

Mr Godwin fell to the ground as a result of the tumbler attack and was then punched twice on the head by the Tarimo.

Photographs of the facial injuries he suffered and a copy of an agreed narrative were handed to the sheriff.

Sheriff Hammond said: “Given the serious nature of the charge and the fact Mr Tarimo hasn’t had a previous custodial sentence, in the circumstances a report is clearly required.

“I’m not gong to call on the Crown to narrate the circumstances at this stage.

“I’ll further defer sentenced for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment and that means it can call before any sheriff.”

Tarimo was ordered to return to court for sentence on 15 March.