West Lothian crime: Paul Cunningham sentenced at High Court in Livingston after raping a Stirling schoolgirl

A man has been sentenced at the High Court in Livingston today after being found guilty of raping a young girl in Stirling.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 3:43 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 3:44 pm

Thirty-five-year-old Paul Cunningham has sentenced to eight years after raping a young girl in Irvine Place, Stirling in September 2020.

​Detective Sergeant Craig Faulds from Forth Valley's Public Protection Unit commented: "Paul Cunningham has been found guilty of a horrific offence against a young girl and he will now be held accountable for his actions.

Read More

Read More
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Scottish university urged to drop 'untenable' £1m+ stak...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

West Lothian crime: Paul Cunningham sentenced at High Court in Livingston after raping a Stirling schoolgirl

"I wish to pay tribute to the victim's courage and resolve and for her incredible bravery in talking about her experience at the hands of this man.

"I hope that hearing Cunningham has been jailed for eight years today will provide her some comfort that he can no longer inflict this pain on any other girls or women.

​"Police Scotland will always investigate such kinds of serious offences as they are reported to us.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.