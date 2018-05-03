Man stabbed in stomach during attempted robbery of Elm Row store

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a 64-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach during an attempted robbery in Elm Row.

Officers were alerted to the incident at the U-Save store on Elm Row on the corner of Montgomery Street at around 9.35pm on Wednesday night.

The victim was rushed to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known .

Forensics remain at the scene of the incident this morning and a police cordon is still in place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to a convenience store in Elm Row at around 9.35pm on Wednesday 2nd May following an attempted robbery.

“During this time a 64-year-old man sustained an injury to his abdomen and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.”

