Man suffers injuries to head and body in Livingston assault

An appeal has been issued after a man suffered injuries during an assault in Livingston.

The incident happened around 1pm on Monday in Falconer Rise, Dedridge.

A member of the public was walking in the area when he came across a 50-year-old man being kicked to the head and body while on the ground, by a male suspect.

The male then made off and police and ambulance were contacted.

As a result of this attack the victim sustained injuries to his head, face and ribs and was taken to St John’s Hospital where he continues to be treated.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, mid-thirties with a shaved head and wearing a dark blue tracksuit, white jumper and Adidas trainers.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten from Livingston CID said: “Had it not been for the member of the public disturbing this attack, the outcome may have been far more serious and we are pursuing various lines of investigation to identify the male responsible.

“If you recognise the description of the suspect, or believe you have information that can assist with our inquiries, then please contact police imemdiately.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 1605 of the 10th December. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

