Man taken to Edinburgh hospital after late night serious assault in the West End

A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital last night after he was seriously assaulted by two men in Edinburgh’s West End.

Police are appealing for information after the incident on Queensferry Street, Edinburgh, at around 11.40pm on Tuesday, August 12, at the junction with Melville Street.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. His current condition is unknown at this time.

The suspects are described as white males. The first around 5ft 10in in height, of medium build with a bald head and dark clothing. The second man is described as being around 5ft 10in in height, of medium build, with short dark hair and possibly wearing a red t-shirt. It is understood they left the scene in the direction of Randolph Place.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone with any information to contact us.

“We understand the area was busy with people at the time and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident and who haven’t already spoken to police to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash cam or private CCTV footage to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0003 of 13 August, 2025.