Man to face trial accused of murder and stalking after fatal incident in Midlothian

Anthony Angelosanto is charged with fatally attacking Roderick Georgeson, 41, outside a house in the town last August 14.

The 49-year-old allegedly grabbed Mr Georgeson – known as Roddy – and repeatedly struck him on the body with a knife.

He is separately accused of causing "fear and alarm" towards his wife Christine Angelosanto - who also uses the name Moyes - between May 17 and August 10 2021.

Fatally stabbed: Roddy Georgeson

Mr Georgeson is also mentioned in the charge described as the woman's "partner".

It is said Angelosanto repeatedly pestered her by text, email as well as on social media and ignored requests by the police to stop.

He also allegedly turned up at his wife's home and made threats towards Mr Georgeson.

It is further claimed Angelosanto waited for her and Mr Georgeson to leave the property, shouted and swore as well as engaged in a fight with him.

Angelosanto is separately accused of breaching an order not to approach the pair and also attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

No plea was entered during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow and judge Lady Stacey continued the case until August.

Hundreds of tributes were paid to Mr Georgeson following his death including touching comments from friends, family and former school pals.

His partner also took to social media to post: “‘Smiles makes smiles’ was his saying.”