The incident took place around 9.30am on Friday at a property on Dixon Terrace.

Two men forced their way into the building and attacked a 42-year-old man.

The victim was taken to St John’s Hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was violently attacked during a break-in on Dixon Terrace in Whitburn on Friday (Photo: Google Maps).

The first suspect is described as a white man, around 5ft 11 and of a large build. Thought to be in his 30s, he had a colourful tattoo on one arm and spoke with a local accent.

He was dressed in a black tammy hat, black face mask, short-sleeved grey t-shirt and black or blue tracksuit bottoms, with black Nike Air Max trainers and gloves.

The second man is described as having a tanned complexion, black hair, around 6ft 1 and of a regular build. He is thought to be in his late 30s and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a balaclava rolled up into a hat, a black bubble jacket with a hood and black tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Constable Laura Hanlon, from Livingston CID, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries into what appears to have been a violent and unprovoked attack.

“We’re appealing for anyone with information, or any local residents with potential private CCTV or video doorbell footage, to please come forward. If you believe you can assist our investigation, please call 101, quoting incident 0884 of 4 February. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.