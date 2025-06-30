An ‘abhorrent’ rapist who preyed on victims over a three year period has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riley Kirk appeared at Edinburgh’s High Court on Monday, June 30, where he was sentenced to eight years in jail. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Weeks before, 20-year-old Kirk was found guilty at the same court for a string of offences including rape and sexual assault, all of which took place in Falkirk and West Lothian between October 2019 and January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riley Kirk has been jailed | Police Scotland

Detective Constable Marc Lunn said: "Riley Kirk is now facing the consequences of his abhorrent actions.

"This outcome was made possible thanks to the victims who came forward and reported him. I commend them for the strength they have shown during the investigation and court proceedings. Our thoughts remain with them, and I hope this sentencing offers them some comfort as they move forward with their lives.

"I would also like to reassure our communities that we are committed to investigating all reports of sexual crimes and remain determined to bring those responsible to justice. I urge anyone who has been the victim of any offence of this nature to contact us - you will be fully supported by our officers and partner agencies."