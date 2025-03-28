Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in connection with sexual offences in Edinburgh.

Noor Khan Yousafzai, 24, caused “fear and alarm” has been sentenced in connection with sexual offences which happened near the Water of Leith walkway in Edinburgh.

Yousafzai carried out the offences near the popular walking spot in the city in December of 2024. He has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 27 March, 2025.

Police Scotland thanked members of the public who came forward and reported the incidents, saying Yousafzai caused fear and alarm with his actions.

Detective Sergeant Jordan Kerr said: “Yousafzai caused fear and alarm to members of the public by exposing himself and sexually assaulting a woman.

“We would like to thank the public who came forward and reported these incidents to us, which has resulted in him being brought to justice.”