The man has been identified as 65-year-old Michael Slevin, who died after a crash outside the Happy Valley Hotel in Blackburn on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after midnight after receiving reports that a car had collided with a pedestrian.

Mr Slevin was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later.

West Lothian crime: Man who died in Blackburn fatal crash named as arrest made

Michael’s family have released the following statement through Police Scotland:

“Michael was a well-liked local man and he will be sorely missed by all his friends and family.

“Our family would like to thank both the professionals and members of the public who assisted at the scene. We would appreciate our privacy at this very difficult time.”

A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further enquiry.

