Man who helped distressed woman in Edinburgh's Old Town asked to come forward by police
Police Scotland have asked for a man to come forward and help them with their enquiries, after he came to the aid of a 50-year-old woman in Edinburgh.
The man discovered the woman, who was in a distressed state, in Cockburn Street in the early hours of Saturday, November 20.
Police said that the man gave the woman his jacket for warmth and waited with her until her husband arrived.
Detective Sergeant Louise Forsyth of CID said : “We are carrying out enquiries into circumstances of why this woman was in a distressed state. We are keen to trace the man who kindly came to her aid in the hope he can provide further information.“He is described as 20-30 years old, wearing a dark jacket, a light blue t-shirt and dark trousers.
“If you were this man, please get in touch with Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0664 of 20 November, 2021.”