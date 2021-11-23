​​The man discovered the woman, who was in a distressed state, in Cockburn Street in the early hours of Saturday, November 20.

Police said that the man gave the woman his jacket for warmth and waited with her until her husband arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Louise Forsyth of CID said : “We are carrying out enquiries into circumstances of why this woman was in a distressed state. We are keen to trace the man who kindly came to her aid in the hope he can provide further information.​“He is described as 20-30 years old, wearing a dark jacket, a light blue t-shirt and dark trousers.

​“If you were this man, please get in touch with Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0664 of 20 November, 2021.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Police are looking to trace a man who came to the assistance of a distressed woman on Cockburn Street.