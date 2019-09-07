Manhunt after primary school girls report indecent exposure incident in East Lothian

An appeal has been issued by police after two young girls were subject to an incident of indecent exposure in East Lothian.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Friday 6th September in a playpark area between Carlaverock Avenue and Blawearie Road in Tranent.

Two girls, aged 7 and 8, were within the park when a youth exposed himself to them. The girls told a nearby adult who approached the suspect who fled on foot in the direction of Baxters Gate.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 15 or 16-years-old, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He is described as having messy hair down to his ears that was green/blue in colour, and was wearing a black hooded jumper with images of four white faces on the front, black skinny jeans and black trainers.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone who can help the investigation is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Debbie Duncan of Dalkeith CID said: “The girls bravely left the scene and informed an adult of the actions of this youth who in turn contacted police.

“Although the girls were not physically harmed, this has been a serious incident and we’re eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“I would appeal to anyone who may recognise the description of the suspect, or who saw a man matching this description in Tranent yesterday afternoon, to contact officers as soon as possible in order to assist with our inquiries.”

Those with information should contact Dalkeith CID on 101 and quote incident number 2229 of 6th September. An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.