A third person has appeared in court in connection with the death of Edinburgh man Marc Webley.

Gary Robertson, 20, appeared in the dock on petition during a private hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today. Robertson, from Edinburgh, faced a charge of murder and a charge of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

He made no plea and the case was committed for further examination. Robertson was remanded in custody and he is due to appear back at the capital court within the next eight days.

20-year-old Gary Robertson appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on charges linked to the death of Marc Webley.

The court appearance comes three weeks after Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, were also charged with the murder of Webley and the attempted murder of another man. Both made no plea and were committed for further examination. The pair were also remanded in custody and are due to appear back at court in the near future.

A woman, aged 33, has also been arrested and charged but was released pending further enquiries and has not appeared in court. Webley, 38, was allegedly shot as he and a friend left a New Year party at his local pub in the Granton area in Edinburgh at around 11.50pm on December 31 last year.