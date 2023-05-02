The family of a pregnant woman who died in Glasgow have paid a moving tribute to her.

Marelle Sturrock was found dead at address in Jura Street at around 8.40am on Tuesday, April 25. The 35-year-old teacher had been heavily pregnant.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, her parents said: “We are devastated following the deaths of our daughter, Marelle, and soon to be grandson, Jayden Sturrock. Marelle was the happiest person you could ever meet and was always looking to help others the best she could.

Marelle Sturrock (Photo released by Police Scotland)

“Marelle and her partner doted on each other, and this incident has come as a total shock to all who knew her. We would like to thank family and friends, colleagues at Sandwood Primary School, Police Scotland officers, both in the Highlands and Glasgow, for their efforts and comforting support following our tragic event. Our family would like everyone, including the press, to respect our privacy at this very sad and difficult time."