The 54-year-old is wanted as a suspect for the murder of his wife Eileen Barrott who was found dead at the couple’s home in Leeds on Sunday.

The West Yorkshire Police Homicide have been working with Police Scotland after it was established Mark Barrott had travelled to Edinburgh by train on Sunday.

He has now been spotted on CCTV in Huntly Street in Aberdeen city centre around 9.16 pm on Sunday.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen’s murder.

“We are liaising closely with our colleagues from Police Scotland who have established the most recent sighting of Mr Barrott on CCTV in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday night.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him since then or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“We continue to advise anyone who does see him not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 999.

“Eileen’s family have been left completely devastated at her death in these circumstances and we are doing everything we can to support them as we progress the investigation.”

Police are also hoping to trace Mr Barrott’s car – a silver Toyota Avensis, registration FJ51 ZHB.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pumacastle, reference 13210413554, or online here.

