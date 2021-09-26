Police have closed the entrance to the Mcdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa in Grangemouth, amid an ongoing incident.

Precise details of the situation are not yet known, though multiple ambulances and fire engines are also at the scene.

One eyewitness, however, reported that there is no smell of smoke or visible flames on the hotel’s grounds.

It is understood that all guests have been evacuated from the facility and that Police Scotland officers are working to establish a nearby shelter for them instead.

The force has been contacted for comment.

