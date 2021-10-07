Around 10.45 pm on Wednesday, police were alerted to a disturbance in Claremont Court where men were said to be fighting with weapons.

One of the men was then forced from his vehicle, a grey Audi S5 and into a second vehicle, thought to be a dark coloured hatchback.

This vehicle was reported to have blue flashing lights on the dashboard, though police confirm it was not a police car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald Road: Fire, abduction and attempted murder during Edinburgh ‘targeted attack’ as police investigation launched

It left Cleremont Court along with the grey Audi and a white van.

Not long after, police were called to McDonald Road where the man who had been forced in the back of the hatchback was found injured.

It is believed he was assaulted in the back of the car, which had proceeded to drive at him when he had got out.

The man, aged 26, was taken to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are not described as life threatening.

The car had fled the scene, and around 1 am on the same night, the grey Audi S5 was found on fire on Magdalene Avenue

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “The level of violence and intimidation shown during this incident is shocking and thankfully the victim was not left seriously injured.

"We believe this was a targeted attack.

“The suspects involved in his abduction from Claremont Court are believed to have arrived at the scene in two vehicles, the first a dark coloured hatchback, and the second a white van.

"Witnesses have reported there being four men, all wearing balaclavas.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed the incidents in Claremont Court or McDonald Road to come forward and speak to officers.

“The dark coloured hatchback vehicle the suspects used had blue lights activated on top of the dashboard at the front windscreen.

"This was not a police vehicle. I’d urge anyone who knows more about this vehicle, or could help us trace it and those connected to it, to get in contact with officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3764 of 6 October. An anonymous report can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.