A major probe has been launched after the incident on Wednesday night in Claremont Court which is believed to be a “targeted attack”.

Officers say they were were called to a report of men fighting with weapons at 10.45pm. One man had been forced from his vehicle, a grey Audi S5, into a second vehicle, which was a dark coloured hatchback with blue flashing lights activated on the dashboard – although it was not a police car.

This car then left Claremont Court along with two other vehicles – the Audi and a white van.

McDonald Road: Fire, abduction and attempted murder during Edinburgh ‘targeted attack’ as police investigation launched

A short time later officers were called to nearby McDonald Road where the man forced into the back of the hatchback was found injured.

The injured man, 26, was taken to hospital for treatment where his injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Police are treating the incident as abduction and attempted murder and have appealed for information.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “The level of violence and intimidation shown during this incident is shocking and thankfully the victim was not left seriously injured. We believe this was a targeted attack.

“The suspects involved in his abduction from Claremont Court are believed to have arrived at the scene in two vehicles, the first a dark coloured hatchback and the second a white van.

“Witnesses have reported there being four men, all wearing balaclavas.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed the incidents to speak to officers. We’re especially keen for anyone who may have captured the incidents on dashcam or private CCTV.

“The dark coloured hatchback vehicle the suspects used had blue lights activated on top of the dashboard at the front windscreen. This was not a police vehicle. I’d urge anyone who knows more about this vehicle, or could help us trace it and those connected to it, to get in contact as soon as possible.”

The Audi stolen from the victim was later found on fire in Magdalene Avenue.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and police were called to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3764 of October 6, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

