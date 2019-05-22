Men in court over Loanhead major gun and knife find named

The names have been revealed of two men who appeared in court after five handguns and more than 40 bladed items were found in Loanhead.

Steven Seaton and Gordon Urquhart appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday to face a raft of firearms charges.

The men, both aged 45, made no plea and were remanded in custody and are due to reappear in court within the next eight days.

Police said the weapons - including five 9mm handguns, martial arts blades and five air rifles - were seized at two properties in the High Street and Arbuthnot Road by the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP), which is made up of police officers and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Search warrants were executed for the properties last Friday.

In a statement released earlier today, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Naysmith, of the OCP, said a "variety of dangerous and potentially lethal weaponry has been removed from within the community."