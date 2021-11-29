Michael McCreadie: Missing Fife man disappeared three days ago

Michael McCreadie was last seen on Victoria Terrace.

Michael McCreadie was last seen leaving a friend’s house around 9pm on Friday, 26 November, 2021, in the Victoria Terrace area of Dunfermline.

He is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with dark gelled back hair, he has tanned skin, earrings in both ears and an eyebrow piercing. When last seen, he was wearing a black leather bomber jacket, light-coloured t-shirt, jeans and Adidas Samba trainers.

Inspector Neil McGurk, of Dunfermline Police Station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Michael’s wellbeing and are asking for the public’s help to trace him.

“If anyone has seen someone matching this description or has any knowledge of Michael’s whereabouts, get in contact with police.

“I would also ask anyone in the area to check their gardens or outbuildings in case Michael has taken shelter from the weather.