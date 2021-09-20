The incident happened on the A7, approximately a mile and a half south of Middleton near the junction with the B7007 on Monday (Photo: Google Maps).

The incident happened a mile and a half south of Middleton near the junction with the B7007 around 11.15am on Monday, 20 September.

The 51-year-old male motorcyclist was riding a silver Kawasaki ZX1400 which was involved in a collision with a white Peugeot 108 car.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old female car driver was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The road was closed for around six hours.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage of either vehicle involved beforehand.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1088 of 20 September.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.