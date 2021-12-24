Midlothian: Autistic Missing Person Protocol in Lothians and Borders division
Police Scotland officers from Lothians and Scottish Borders Division have been working in partnership with education, health and social care to raise awareness of a safeguarding scheme which can protect autistic adults and children.
The Autistic Missing Person Protocol is an information gathering tool to assist the police to find an autistic person who has been reported missing as quickly as possible.
This can be used for anyone who is autistic and may be at risk of going missing.
A spokesperson said: “ The Autistic Missing Person Protocol encourages carers and families to record vital information on a form which can be handed over to the police in the event of someone going missing.
“It helps police to quickly access important information, avoiding unnecessary delays in gathering information at a time of crisis.
“The form records vital information such as sensory needs, communication abilities, responses and reactions, favourites places and a photograph (provided with consent) to share on social media, should it be required.
"Once complete, the form can be retained by family, friends or carers, or placed within the home or educational setting, in a safe but prominent position so the information is easily available to police when required.
"Forms can be obtained from your local police station withing the division, our partners in education, health and social care or downloaded at www.scotland.police.uk/your-community/the-lothians-and-scottish-borders/"