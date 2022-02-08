The crash, involving a school bus and a Mercedes on the B6482 Suttislea Road, at the junction with Blackcot Drive around 4 pm on Monday.

The 74-year-old male driver of the Mercedes was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The 57-year-old male driver of the bus and the children, who were passengers at the time, were all uninjured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midlothian crash: Man taken to hospital after crash involving school bus near Dalkeith

The bus had to be recovered and replacement transport organised for the school children, and the road was closed was five hours by emergency services.

Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Dalkeith Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2150 of 7 February.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.