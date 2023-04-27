A 12-year-old boy was assaulted in Dalkeith at around 6pm on Tuesday, April, 25 near the River Esk, opposite the Old Mill House.

The boy did not require medical treatment following the assault. The suspect is described by police as white, around 30-years-old, 5ft 10in tall and of stocky build. He was wearing a grey Adidas jumper, blue jeans and had a baseball cap on backwards. He was also in the company of a woman and two children.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident. Constable Michael Argyle, Dalkeith Police Station, said: “This incident has left the victim extremely shaken and it’s important we trace the person responsible. I’m appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to contact us. I’m particularly keen to speak to a couple who stopped to help the boy at the time.

The incident happened near the River Esk, opposite the Old Mill House.

“Similarly, anyone who has dash cam footage or private CCTV of the area around 6pm on Tuesday, please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”