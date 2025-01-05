Midlothian crime: 18 drivers warned about parking on clearway next to landmark Midlothian pub

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 5th Jan 2025, 16:09 GMT
Police warned 18 motorists about illegally parking on a Midlothian clearway road on Saturday, January 4.

Officers from the Midlothian Community Action Team and Road Policing colleagues attended the A702 on Saturday after reports of vehicles being parked within the clearway next to The Flotterstone Inn near Penicuik.

In total, 18 drivers were warned about parking at this location and moved on accordingly, while one driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

The spot checks were carried out on Saturday by officers at The Flotterstone Inn pub near Penicuik.The spot checks were carried out on Saturday by officers at The Flotterstone Inn pub near Penicuik.
The spot checks were carried out on Saturday by officers at The Flotterstone Inn pub near Penicuik. | Google Maps

Constable Keith Dolan said: “We’d like to remind motorists that a clearway is a section of road where you are not allowed to stop your vehicle for any reason, unless a genuine emergency. This is to ensure smooth traffic flow and keep everyone safe.

“We will continue to respond to any reports of anti-social driving or parking in the Midlothian area.”

