Midlothian crime: A 25-year-old man has been arrested after reports of an unlicensed off road motorbike in Loanhead
Police officers were called to the Straiton Mains area around 3pm on Monday, and then to Loanhead the next day following a similar report.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with both incidents.
He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.