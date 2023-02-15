News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian crime: A 25-year-old man has been arrested after reports of an unlicensed off road motorbike in Loanhead

A man has been arrested in connection with reports of an unlicensed off road motorbike.

By Rachel Mackie
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 4:10pm

A man has been arrested in connection with reports of an unlicensed off-road motorbike in the Loanhead area.

Police officers were called to the Straiton Mains area around 3pm on Monday, and then to Loanhead the next day following a similar report.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with both incidents.

Midlothian arrest: A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with reports of an unlicensed off road motorbike in Loanhead
He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

