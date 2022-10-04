Midlothian crime: Angry residents protest to have alleged sex offender moved from area
Residents in a small Midlothian village gathered on Monday evening (October 3) to protest that a suspected sex offender was living in the area – and a police presence remains on the scene.
Police Scotland confirmed there was a gathering outside a property on Neatoune Court, Danderhall, at around 8.45pm.
Officers said there were no arrests, and the group later dispersed.
However, several vehicles were still stationed near to the property on Tuesday morning.
In a statement, a spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “Police were made aware of a gathering outside a property in Neatoune Court, Danderhall, Midlothian around 8.45pm on Monday, 3 October, 2022.
“Officers attended, gave advice and assistance and the group later dispersed. No arrests were made.”
As reported in Monday’s Evening News, there are 635 registered sex offenders (RSOs) living in Edinburgh and the Lothians, according the latest figures published by Police Scotland.
Despite the alarming number, police have reassured the public that robust measures are in place to manage risk and reoffending rates remain “very low”.
The data reveals the latest figures by council area and postcode.
EH54 – which includes West Lothian area Livingston – has the highest number with 48.
EH6, which covers Leith as well as Newhaven, and EH7, which includes Restalrig and Craigentinny, both have 38 RSOs.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland, working with our MAPPA (Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements) partners, manage registered sex offenders (RSOs) across all of Scotland's communities.
“Every single offender is assessed and managed in line with the risk they present. Sexual re-offending rates of RSOs remain very low.
“While we can never completely eliminate risk, Police Scotland and MAPPA partners use robust risk assessment processes, and a range of investigative tools including the latest technologies, to manage RSOs, mitigate risk and to protect the public."