Officers were alerted to the incident, which took place on Main Street in West Calder, shortly after 12.30pm on Monday, June 26. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and a man was taken to hospital for treatment. Police confirmed he has now been discharged. Detectives arrested five people in connection with the disturbance. Three men, aged 36, 42, and 56, have been charged and are scheduled to appear at court next month. Officers said the other two men, who are aged 28 and 37, have been released “pending further enquiries”.