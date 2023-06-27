News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian crime: Five arrested and one man rushed to hospital after West Calder disturbance

Police make several arrests after Midlothian incident
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:50 BST

Five men have been arrested after a disturbance in Midlothian which put one man in hospital.

Officers were alerted to the incident, which took place on Main Street in West Calder, shortly after 12.30pm on Monday, June 26. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and a man was taken to hospital for treatment. Police confirmed he has now been discharged. Detectives arrested five people in connection with the disturbance. Three men, aged 36, 42, and 56, have been charged and are scheduled to appear at court next month. Officers said the other two men, who are aged 28 and 37, have been released “pending further enquiries”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Monday, 26 June, 2023, officers received a report of a disturbance on Main Street, West Calder. A man was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged. Three men, aged, 36, 42 and 56, have been arrested and charged in connection, and are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 18 July, 2023. Two men, aged 28 and 37, were arrested in connection and released pending further enquiries.”

Police arrested five people after a disturbance on Main Street in West Calder, Midlothian.