Police have launched an investigation into the incident which took place between Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.

The defibrillator was removed from its holder at the Penicuik Rugby Club and damaged.

The life saving equipment is now out of service for the foreseeable future until funds can be raised or found to replace it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an online statement, police added: “This was a senseless act which has potentially placed lives at risk with the nearest defibrillator to the park located at the Citizens Advice Bureau in Penicuik Town Centre.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries to trace whoever is responsible.

“Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1017 of the 4 June 2022.

"Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”