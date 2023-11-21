Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sickening vandals removed and damaged a life-saving public defibrillator situated in a phone box in Bilston before discarding it in a nearby park.

Officers are appealing for information following the damage to the Midlothian defibrillator on Tuesday, November 7 at 7pm. The public access defibrillator stored in the phone box at Park Avenue, Bilston was ripped out, removed and damaged. The vital life-saving equipment was later found within nearby Bilston Park.