Midlothian crime: Life-saving public defibrillator damaged in Bilston by vandals

Life-saving equipment found discarded in Midlothian park
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 21st Nov 2023, 08:31 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 08:32 GMT
Sickening vandals removed and damaged a life-saving public defibrillator situated in a phone box in Bilston before discarding it in a nearby park.

Officers are appealing for information following the damage to the Midlothian defibrillator on Tuesday, November 7 at 7pm. The public access defibrillator stored in the phone box at Park Avenue, Bilston was ripped out, removed and damaged. The vital life-saving equipment was later found within nearby Bilston Park.

Speaking about the crime, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Police using 101 or the online Contact Us Form, quoting reference number 3661 07/11/23.”