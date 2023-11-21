Midlothian crime: Life-saving public defibrillator damaged in Bilston by vandals
Sickening vandals removed and damaged a life-saving public defibrillator situated in a phone box in Bilston before discarding it in a nearby park.
Officers are appealing for information following the damage to the Midlothian defibrillator on Tuesday, November 7 at 7pm. The public access defibrillator stored in the phone box at Park Avenue, Bilston was ripped out, removed and damaged. The vital life-saving equipment was later found within nearby Bilston Park.
Speaking about the crime, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Police using 101 or the online Contact Us Form, quoting reference number 3661 07/11/23.”