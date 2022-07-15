Midlothian crime: Man, 31, arrested for buying alcohol for underage youth in Bonnyrigg

A man, 31, was arrested after police discovered he had bought alcohol for an underage teenager.

Community Police Officers recovered alcohol from a 17-year-old youth at Hopefield Park, in Bonnyrigg, at about 4.50pm on Friday, July 1.

After carrying out enquiries, police established that a 31-year-old man had purchased the alcohol from a local shop on behalf of the teenager.

The man was arrested in connection with the incident. He is being held in police custody and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly buying a teenager alcohol.