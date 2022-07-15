Community Police Officers recovered alcohol from a 17-year-old youth at Hopefield Park, in Bonnyrigg, at about 4.50pm on Friday, July 1.

After carrying out enquiries, police established that a 31-year-old man had purchased the alcohol from a local shop on behalf of the teenager.

The man was arrested in connection with the incident. He is being held in police custody and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.