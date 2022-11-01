Officers descended on a building in the Mayfield Industrial Estate, Dalkeith, on Thursday, October 27. They searched the premises and as a result, arrested a 60-year-old man. The man was charged in connection with firearms offences, and reportedly appeared at court yesterday.

Forensic officers have been spotted at the estate over the weekend by locals. Police say that enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday, 27 October, 2022, police carried out a search warrant at a premises in the Mayfield Industrial Estate, Dalkeith. As a result, a 60-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with firearms offences. He is expected to appear at court on Monday, 31 October, 2022. Further enquiries remain ongoing.”