The male victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Detective sergeant Marion Anderson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time, including on a bus, and anyone who saw what happened is asked to get in touch with officers.“Likewise, anyone with private CCTV footage or who was driving in the area and has dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation, please make contact via 101, quoting incident number 0023 of Saturday, 14 January, 2023, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”