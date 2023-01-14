Midlothian crime: Man and woman assaulted in Dalkeith's Buccleuch Street during late night attack
A 62-year-old man has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury after he was set upon in a late night attack.
A 60-year-old woman was also assaulted during the incident, which occurred in Buccleuch Street, Dalkeith at around 12.05am on Saturday, January 14. The attack was carried out at a bus stop opposite the library.
The male victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Detective sergeant Marion Anderson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time, including on a bus, and anyone who saw what happened is asked to get in touch with officers.“Likewise, anyone with private CCTV footage or who was driving in the area and has dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation, please make contact via 101, quoting incident number 0023 of Saturday, 14 January, 2023, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”