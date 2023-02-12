News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian crime: Man arrested after alleged serious sexual assault in Bonnyrigg

Police say enquiries are ongoing

By Ian Swanson
49 minutes ago - 1 min read

A 18-year-old man has been arrested after a report of a woman being seriously sexually assaulted at a park in Midlothian.

Police said the woman, also 18, was allegedly attacked close to the pavilion at Waverley Park in Bonnyrigg in the early hours of Saturday (11 February). The park, which has a children's play area and a seven-a-side grass football pitch, is run by Midlothian Council.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a report of the serious sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman near to Waverley Park Pavilion, Bonnyrigg, around 1.30am on Saturday, 11 February, 2023. Enquiries are ongoing.”

