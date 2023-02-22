Midlothian crime: Man arrested and charged after robbery at Spar on Woodburn Avenue in Dalkeith
Police flooded a residential street in Midlothian following a robbery.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an incident at a local shop in Midlothian, said police.
Police were alerted to the robbery at a Spar convenience store on Woodburn Avenue in Dalkeith, which took place shortly before 3pm on Tuesday, February 21. Officers attended the scene, and made their enquiries in the local area. Shortly afterwards, a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery. The man is due to appear in court today, on Wednesday, February 22.
Police said no one was injured in the robbery. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a premises on Woodburn Avenue, Dalkeith, which took place around 2.25pm on Tuesday, 21 February, 2023. He was expected to appear at court on Wednesday, 22 February.”