A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an incident at a local shop in Midlothian, said police.

Police were alerted to the robbery at a Spar convenience store on Woodburn Avenue in Dalkeith, which took place shortly before 3pm on Tuesday, February 21. Officers attended the scene, and made their enquiries in the local area. Shortly afterwards, a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery. The man is due to appear in court today, on Wednesday, February 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said no one was injured in the robbery. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a premises on Woodburn Avenue, Dalkeith, which took place around 2.25pm on Tuesday, 21 February, 2023. He was expected to appear at court on Wednesday, 22 February.”