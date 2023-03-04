A 22-year-old man was threatened, assaulted and robbed by three men in Midlothian on Friday night. The victim was driving his electric motorbike down Bogwood Road, near the roundabout, when he was approached and threatened by three men in Mayfield at about 9.45pm, police said. One of the men was brandishing a weapon, according to police, but Police Scotland refused to give any further information on the nature of the weapon.

The victim was assaulted by one of the gang, before all three robbed him of his bike and bag. The group then fled towards Pinewood Road. The victim was injured in the attack, suffering a cut to his arm.

Police are now seeking the three men, all of whom had local Midlothian accents. The first man is described by police as white, 19-years-old, around 5 foot 10 in height, of slim build with short dark ginger hair. On the night of the attack, he was wearing a grey tracksuit. The second suspect was described as being white, 19-years-old, 5 foot 7 in height, of slim build, with short black hair. He had a blue North Face jacket on. The third man was described by officers as being white, 19-years-old, 6 foot in height, of a muscular build with short black hair. He was wearing a blue jacket and black trousers.

Midlothian police seeking three suspects after assault on Bogwood Road in Mayfield.

As part of their investigation, officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. They have also urged drivers who passed the area near the time of the robbery to check their dash-cam footage.

Detective Sergeant James Welsh, of Dalkeith CID, said: “The Bogwood Road area of Mayfield is busy with pedestrians and vehicles and I am sure that someone would have seen this robbery taking place. If you have any information that could assist our investigation, then please contact police. We’d ask motorists who were in the area around 9.45 pm to check their dash-cam footage in case it captured the robbery.”

