Midlothian crime: Man charged with attempted murder after young man seriously assaulted in Penicuik

Police descended on Penicuik property after young man seriously assaulted

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT- 1 min read

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, following an incident in Midlothian.

Officers were alerted to the serious assault of a 22-year-old man, which took place at Dykes Road in Penicuik, at around 9.10pm on Saturday, March 18. Emergency services descended on the street, and the victim was taken to hospital in Edinburgh. A man was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Scott Paul Harris, 43, made an appearance at Edinburgh's Sheriff Court on Monday, March 20. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault to severe injury and danger of life. Harris made no plea and has been remanded in custody. He is due to make another appearance in court on Tuesday, March 28.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10pm on Saturday, 18 March, 2023, officers were called to a report of a 22-year-old man seriously assaulted at a property on Dykes Road, Penicuik. A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 20 March, 2023.” A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service added: “We received a call at 2124 hours on March 18 to attend an incident in Penicuik. We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one male patient to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

Man arrested and charged with attempted murder after serious assault on Dykes Road in Penicuik.