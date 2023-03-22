Officers were alerted to the serious assault of a 22-year-old man, which took place at Dykes Road in Penicuik, at around 9.10pm on Saturday, March 18. Emergency services descended on the street, and the victim was taken to hospital in Edinburgh. A man was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Scott Paul Harris, 43, made an appearance at Edinburgh's Sheriff Court on Monday, March 20. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault to severe injury and danger of life. Harris made no plea and has been remanded in custody. He is due to make another appearance in court on Tuesday, March 28.