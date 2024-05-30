Midlothian crime: Man demands car keys from 18-year-old woman in attempted robbery at Loanhead car park
An 18-year-old woman was the victim of a terrifying attempted robbery in broad daylight at a Midlothian car park yesterday.
The incident took place in Loanhead Leisure Centre car park on George Avenue, at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, May 29.
The 18-year-old victim was exiting her vehicle when a young man grabbed at her and demanded her car keys. The suspect made off on foot across a grassy area on Mayburn Avenue towards Mayburn Bank. The woman was uninjured and no items were taken.
The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, between 16 and 25-years-old and was wearing a black tracksuit.
Detectives in Midlothian are appealing for information. Detective Constable Marion Anderson of Dalkeith CID, said: “Thankfully nobody was hurt in the incident but our enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect.
“The area would have been busy at the time and I’m appealing for anyone who saw someone matching the description before or after the incident to contact police. I would also ask anyone who was in the area with dash cam footage that may help our investigation to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 2479 of 29 May.