A man was rushed to hospital this morning after a dog attack near a primary school in Midlothian.

A 38-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident at Hillside Crescent North in Gorebridge, around the corner from Stobhill Primary School, which took place at around 11.45am on Monday, April 29. The condition of the man taken to hospital is unknown at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.45am on Monday, April 29, officers received a report of a man having been injured by a dog on Hillside Crescent North, Gorebridge. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.