Kellyanne Beattie was away for the night when her business - located in the back garden of her family home - was targeted by vandals resulting in £20,000 worth of damage.

The wooden structure housing the salon has been left a burnt-out shell with all the salon equipment lost as well as damage caused to her children’s garden toys.

A passing milkman spotted the blaze and alerted the fire service who raced to the property in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, at around 5am on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have now launched a manhunt for the fire raisers after officers said they are treating the attack on the outbuilding as “deliberate”.

The distraught mum-of-two, who set the business up less than 12 months ago, said: “We were away for the evening but found out about the fire when neighbours began calling and leaving lots of messages.

“I am absolutely horrified at what has happened and what could have happened if it had spread.

“The salon building is very close to our home and as well as my business being destroyed a lot of my children’s toys which were in the garden have also been lost.

Midlothian crime news: Beautician left devastated after salon destroyed in deliberate arson attack in Bonnyrigg

“I’m really sickened at what they have done and it looks like the total cost of the damage will be around £20,000.

“What kind of people would do something like this? It’s beyond belief.

“Fortunately no other buildings were affected and I have to thank the milkman who reported the fire to the fire service.”

Hundreds of locals have taken to social media to slam the “despicable morons” who carried out the arson attack while a fundraising page set up to help the family has to date raised more than £2000.

Midlothian crime news: Beautician left devastated after salon destroyed in deliberate arson attack in Bonnyrigg

Kellyanne, 36, added: “As a family we are totally overwhelmed by the support we have received from the local community and from my loyal customers.

“I was unaware of the fundraising page being set up but I really can’t thank everyone enough for all their donations and concern.”

Morgan Seaton posted: “OMG this is absolutely disgusting. So glad you are all ok.”

Andrew Beveridge said: “Really hope the police catch these despicable morons. It could have been so much worse.”

Midlothian crime news: Beautician left devastated after salon destroyed in deliberate arson attack in Bonnyrigg

And Louise Adam added: “I hope everyone is ok. Absolutely disgusting thing to do to you and your family.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at an outbuilding in Bonnyrigg around 5am on Saturday, 14 May.

“No one was injured and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and enquiries are ongoing.”