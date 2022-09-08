News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Midlothian crime news: Car hits house in Kirknewton before leaving the scene as investigation launched

A car has lost control on a road in Midlothian and struck a house before driving off.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 2:18 pm

An investigation has been launched to trace the vehicle and the driver after the incident on the A70 near Kirknewton yesterday evening.

Officers say it happened around 10.50 pm and no one in the house was injured.

The car is thought to be silver and will likely be damaged.

Most Popular

Police are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this crash to contact officers through 101 with reference number 3946 of 7 September.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh road closed as firefighters tackle blaze inside flat in Fountainbridge
Midlothian crime news: Car hits house in Kirknewton before leaving the scene as investigation launched