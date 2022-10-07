Midlothian crime news: Driver charged as cyclist hospitalised after crash on Lauder Road
A driver has been charged after a crash involving a car and a bicycle.
By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 7th October 2022, 9:18 am
The crash happened outside St David’s Primary School in Dalkeith on Thursday afternoon.
The cyclist was taken to hospital after the incident, and the driver of the car was charged.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 1.20pm on Thursday, 6 October, 2022, a car and a bicycle were involved in a crash on Lauder Road, Dalkeith.
“The 32-year-old male cyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance.“The 39-year-old female driver of the car was charged in connection with road traffic offences.”
