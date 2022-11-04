Midlothian crime news: Man arrested and charged after spate of vandalism in Dalkeith resulting in over £10,000 worth of damage
Man arrested after spate of vandalism in Midlothian
By Rachel Mackie
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
4th Nov 2022, 4:21pm
A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of vandalism which caused more than £10,000 worth of damage.
The incidents took place in Dalkeith and Bonnyrigg and sparked a police investigation.
The 25-year-old suspect is due to appear in court later this month.