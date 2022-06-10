A Dalkeith mum, who didn't want to be named, said that both her children have had their scooters stolen, for the second time.

She explained: “The fist time it happened someone found it lying in a garden and returned it.

“I’ve pulled several out the river in the last couple of year, it’s not just happening to me its happening all over the place.”

She went on to say that as they don’t own a car, their children rely on bikes and scooters to get to school every day.

“Last year the very first time my little girl went to the library she parked her bike outside the library, we came back outside to find the bike was missing its seat.

“So, she’s had her scooter stolen twice and the seat stolen from her bike, which is just so soul destroying.

“I mean, she got it replaced but she never had the confidence..she was just so down on her bike after that.”

She added: “I didn’t bother the police about a couple of kids scooters, they have enough to do.

“Its not going to get me them back and I don’t think it will even deter kids from doing it.

“The kids don't really want me to replace them, I think it's just the thought of someone else taking their things makes them feel a bit sad.

“The problem I’ve got, if a child was using it I wouldn’t feel half as bad, but I know that it’ll be lying abandoned somewhere rusting and it’ll be no use to anyone, and I think that’s what bothers me.”

One of the scooters is a purple Land Surfer Stunt Scooter with a skull on it, and the other is a black and gold Ryan Williams scooter

“If anyone sees them, and happens to want to return them, there’ll be no questions asked, we were all young once, we all did silly things