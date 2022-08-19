News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian crime news: Police appeal launched after 40 tyres scattered over road at A6094

Police were called to a Midlothian road on Tuesday after receiving reports of tyres on the road.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:30 am

Around 10 pm on Tuesday, members of the public reported 30 to 40 tyres scattered across the roadway on the A6094, between Rosewell and Howgate.

It was thought to been a result of an insecure load on a vehicle or trailer and caused a significant danger to motorists.

In an online statement, Police Scotland wrote: “Thank you to everyone who contacted police to make us aware.

“Anyone with information regarding the incident or vehicle involved is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 4444 of 13 August 2022.”

