Around 10 pm on Tuesday, members of the public reported 30 to 40 tyres scattered across the roadway on the A6094, between Rosewell and Howgate.

It was thought to been a result of an insecure load on a vehicle or trailer and caused a significant danger to motorists.

In an online statement, Police Scotland wrote: “Thank you to everyone who contacted police to make us aware.

“Anyone with information regarding the incident or vehicle involved is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 4444 of 13 August 2022.”