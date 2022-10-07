A car stolen in the borders is thought to have travelled to Midlothian as police launch appeal.

Officers in the Borders are appealing for information after the theft of a car in the Peebles area.

The theft took place during Tuesday afternoon at an address on Murray Place.

A black Kia Sorento was stolen and the vehicle is believed to have travelled northwards on the A703 into Midlothian.

Inspector Crawford Laing said: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information surrounding this theft to come forward and speak to police.

“If you were in the area at the time or noticed anyone acting suspiciously, please get in contact with officers.

“Anyone who has potential dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with our investigation can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2211 of Tuesday, 4 October, 2022.”

