Emergency services were called to Kippielaw Park in Mayfield after receiving reports of a fire on the afternoon of Sunday, May 8.

The fire resulted in phone lines being damaged leaving households without internet for a few days.

Also, a fence was fully destroyed and 15 trees had to be cut down due to fire damage.

On Sunday, officers from the Funded Community Action Team attended at the home address of two female youths, aged 12 and 10.

Both youths were charged with Wilful Fireraising and a report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

In an online statement, Police Scotland added: “Local Officers are warning the public of the dangers of deliberate fires as they can quickly get out of hand and risk lives and property.

"If you know or suspect who is responsible for starting deliberate fires, #BeFearless in speaking up 100% anonymously at Fearless.org.”